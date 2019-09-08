COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jail records show Columbia Police have arrested a teen that may have information about a recent murder.

Online records show 18-year-old Devin Rowe was taken to the Richland County jail Friday morning on charges of burglary second degree and petty larceny.

On Wednesday, police responded to Rowe's the 2700 block of Putnam Street after his father, 77-year-old Alphonso Rowe was shot and killed.

Police say Devin Rowe had nothing to do with the murder investigation but may be able to help officers.

According to police, Devin Rowe runs in circles that have gang affiliation. Officers said Wednesday they had burglary warrants for Rowe's arrest in connection with a July 9 home break-in and theft case.

There have been no updates from police on the investigation into Alphonso Rowe's murder.