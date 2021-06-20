Sons of Confederate Veterans sue over removal of Confederate statue

The lawsuit claims there were no findings that the Confederate obelisk was a public nuisance.

DECATUR, Ga. — A new lawsuit challenges DeKalb County to return the Confederate monument that stood in front of the Decatur Courthouse Square.

The controversial Confederate monument was removed on June 18, 2020, after a lawsuit was filed alleging that the century-old monument was a “nuisance" due to vandalism and requested its removal by June 26, 2020.

The lawsuit, filed against DeKalb County and City of Decatur on Wednesday by Sons of Confederate Veterans, states Judge Clarence Seeliger gave no one the opportunity to file for intervention or defend against the suit.

"DeKalb County did not file an answer and only two days later Judge Seeliger held a video conference between the parties and issued an order that very day," Sons of Confederate Veterans said in a press release.

Their lawsuit claims there were no findings that the Confederate Obelisk was a public nuisance.

"Georgia law expressly defines a public nuisance as one that damages all persons. The monument, while offensive to some, clearly does not damage all person."

That justification, according to the complaint, was that the removal was in neglect to Georgia Law §50-3-1 which protects Georgia’s monuments.

"The return of the Confederate Memorial Obelisk to its place of prominence and honor on the Decatur Courthouse Square will send a message around the state and nation vindicating our laws," the Sons of Confederate Veterans said in a statement.