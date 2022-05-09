'Sound the Alarm' fundraiser this week aims to reduce fire-related deaths

On Wednesday, we'll be sharing the importance of those devices and how you can help.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX will join with the Red Cross on May 11 for a fundraiser called Sound the Alarm, aimed at bringing home the importance of smoke detectors in saving lives and preventing injuries.

Sound the Alarm is a campaign that the Red Cross has had since 2014. The agency's goal is to install 2.5 million smoke alarms and make 1 million households safer in at-risk neighborhoods, as well as to educate families about home fire safety through free youth preparedness programs and the campaign’s Sound the Alarm activities.

Since it began, the Red Cross says the program has saved 106 lives in South Carolina, with 41 of those in the Midlands alone.

The Red Cross says fires are the most frequent disaster in South Carolina and they respond to an average of six fires a day. Fires claim 7 lives a day nationwide.

But according to the Red Cross, a working smoke detector can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. The agency says people should check the following information:

The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. This is critical because fire experts say you may have less than two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

In addition to testing your alarms once a month, change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable.

Bed shaker alarms are available for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Ways to Donate:

People can go to this website to donate: Sound the Alarm

People can also mail checks to the Central Chapter office: 2751 Bull St. Columbia, SC 29201