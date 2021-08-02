Super Bowl of Caring sets out to raise $1 million to feed the hungry

Souper Bowl of Caring is hoping to raise $1 million by the end of February.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once local, now national nonprofit, is hoping to raise $1 million to feed the hungry across America.

Souper Bowl of Caring, a youth-inspired movement that works across the nation to tackle hunger local communities, kicked off the special fundraising event on Monday.

“Lord, even as we enjoy the football super bowl game, help us be mindful of those who are without a bowl of soup to eat." That’s the prayer Pastor Brad Smith said 30 years ago before founding Souper Bowl of Caring.

“On Super Bowl Sunday, over 100 million Americans watch the game," Pastor Smith told News 19. "It’s the coldest time of the year. The Christmas compassion rush has ended. What would happen if the hundred million of us who watch that game would each give a dollar or two and that money goes directly to soup kitchens, food banks, other helping ministries? That’s the idea behind Souper Bowl of Caring.”

This year, Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Trenholm Rd. in Columbia is leading an effort to raise one million dollars in the month of February. “Our goal is to feed our hungry neighbors in SC, and Eastminster Church in Columbia is providing incentive matching money to all food banks, pantries and hunger charities throughout our state during the SC Million Dollar challenge as part of Souper Bowl of Caring,” Lee Ann Harris said.

One of the all-time greats of @Chiefs, Art Still discusses the importance of tackling hunger during the Souper Bowl of Caring and the Big Game! #TackleHunger #hunger #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dtWuwzbcSW — SouperBowl of Caring (@souperbowl) February 5, 2021

The church is donating $150,000 to match funds contributed by people in the state.

“There are people who are hungry, their stomachs are hungry. We give 100% of the money to feed, to go to charities that will help those people, Pastor Smith said. "Also, right now, all of us are hungry for hope. This pandemic, some of the dynamics of our country … and this effort can offer hope for all of us.”