Columbia, SC — President Donald Trump will visit the Carolinas Wednesday to assess damage from Hurricane Florence.

Details of the visit have yet to be made official.

Trump's plans were confirmed by an official with knowledge of the plans Tuesday.

The visit comes as both states struggle with continued flooding from the horrific storm, which thus far has been blamed for 32 deaths and power outages for about 300,000 people.

Trump had previously said he planned to visit the region once the recovery was in hand.

The White House on Tuesday did not immediately respond to questions about Trump's plans for either state.

