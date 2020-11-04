COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) received 100,000 masks from Apple, according to Governor Henry McMaster.

According to a tweet, the donation of 100,000 N95 masks were received by SCEMD from Apple on Saturday, and will be distributed to health care professionals and first responders in SC.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released the current status for requests made for various equipment needed during COVID-19. As of April 3, the numbers for masks are below.

N95 masks

Requested: 312,878

Ordered and donated: 1,688,605

Delivered: 82,660

According to the Strategic National Stockpile, Richland County has received 12,707 N95 masks, 30,306 surgical masks, 6,189 eye/face protection, 28,868 gloves, and 4,583 gowns.

