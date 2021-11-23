Missing South Carolina 12-year-old may be headed to northeastern U.S.

Deputies believe she was picked up by a person she calls Oscar, and they might be headed to the northeastern United States.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old who was last seen last Friday, November 19.

Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was home with her family on Dana Court in Indian Land, South Carolina, Friday night but was missing from her room at 7 a.m. Saturday. Officials say family members and friends have communicated with Betancourt since she went missing but were unable to determine her location.

Deputies say they believe Betancourt was picked up by a person she calls Oscar, whom she describes as her boyfriend, and they might be headed to the northeastern United States.

Betancourt, who stands 5’ 1” tall and weighs 140 pounds, has long brown hair but might have cut and died her hair, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing shorts and a baggy shirt but deputies say she likely took other clothes with her.

If you have see Betancourt or have any information that will assist in locating her, deputies ask you to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or police in your local jurisdiction.

