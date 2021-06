South Carolina getting $17M to help Head Start programs

The payout is part of the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief legislation that Congress passed in March.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is getting more than $17 million in federal money to help programs that promote school readiness for young children from lower-income families.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Friday the state would get the money for its Head Start programs.

The payout is part of the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief legislation that Congress passed in March solely with Democratic votes.

It comes in addition to the $709 million the state has already received to help the state’s childcare providers reopen and keep costs down for families.