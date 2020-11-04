SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — A -year-old child is dead after being struck by an SUV in Aiken County on Friday evening.

Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Officials say the incident happened around 7:30 Friday evening in the 2500 block of Windsor Road in Springfield. The child was reported to have been playing in the road when she was struck by an east bound SUV, according to investigators.

An autopsy will take place in Newberry, according to Ables.

S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate.