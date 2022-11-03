South Carolina Attorney General joins action to end CDC mask mandate

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in the multistate action.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he will be joining 20 other states to take action against the mask mandate on public transportation that's set in place by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) under President Joe Biden's administration.

Wilson's stance is that the public transportation mask mandate exceeds the authority of the CDC.

Wilson states that the Biden administration is using a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute, and says it has been ruled against in court several times before.

“People need to get from place to place without having their liberty infringed upon,” Wilson said. “The chief executives of the major airlines are calling on President Biden to allow the mask mandate at airports and on planes to expire next month and they know what’s best for their passengers and employees. Even the president himself said in his State of the Union address a few weeks ago that, ‘Covid-19 need no longer control our lives.’”

Wilson says the continuation of the CDC’s "unlawful" mask mandate harms the states.

The attorneys general in Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia filed a complaint about declaratory and injunctive relief that argues that the CDC’s unlawful mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority in several ways:

the statute used to justify the mandate does not authorize economy-wide measures

the statute only authorizes rules directly related to preventing the interstate spread of disease — it does not permit mask requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection

Attorney General Wilson's office says the complaint seeks the removal of the "unlawful" mask mandate and a permanent injunction against enforcement.