COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 9-year-old from Orangeburg who died in a hunting accident on Thanksgiving will be remembered in a special way in January, according to the S.C.Department of Natural Resources.

After an outpouring of love, support and donations from the community, the family of 9-year-old Colton Buck Williams announced they will be donating to the SCDNR Take One Make One program in Colton’s memory.

The Take One Make One (TOMO) program teaches safe hunting practices to students who have no previous outdoor hunting experience. The program encourages experienced adults to "pass on" traditional outdoor skills. After completing an educational component, students ages 10 through 17 are paired with experienced hunters for a first-time youth hunt.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that four TOMO deer hunts have been scheduled for Jan. 4 (Youth Day) in memory of 9-year-old Colton Williams.

The family says Colton’s life was all about hunting and fishing, and he would have loved the idea of giving to underprivileged children so they too can experience the outdoors just like he did.

In a tweet Tuesday, SCDNR said, " We are honored to help Colton’s family remember him by sharing his love of the outdoors with other youth."