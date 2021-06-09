SC House budget: Raises for public workers; no vaccine lottery

The spending plan for the year starting in July includes raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and nearly every state employee.

The South Carolina House has put its final touches on the state’s nearly $11 billion budget.

The spending plan for the year starting in July includes raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and nearly every state employee. It fixes buildings at colleges and helps art centers and festivals hurt by social distancing.

However, it won’t include million-dollar drawings for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Nor it will have a $1,200 pandemic bonus for state employees making under $50,000.