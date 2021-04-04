'It makes a huge difference': Local business picking up over holiday weekend

More and more people are out and about meaning local businesses are being patronized.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With over 750,000 South Carolinians fully vaccinated, many are feeling more comfortable getting out and enjoying some sense of normalcy.

This Easter weekend, businesses in the Midlands are seeing more foot traffic as opposed to this time last year.

“More and more people are feeling comfortable about coming out and that does make a difference! It makes a huge difference," says Tzima Brown, the woman behind Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body in Five Points where she says business has been great.

“There’s certainly more people out and about," Brown says, "I think more and more people are feeling more comfortable as more of us are getting vaccinated."

With Easter weekend’s busy streets, Tzima says foot traffic has seriously increased, “And isn’t that great? I mean that is just so awesome right!”

“Things are starting to pick up," says Charlotte Knoop, who works with The Main Course, Good Life Cafe as well as The Grand all on the 1600 block of Main St. "It’s been really encouraging to see.”

Join us for a Gourmet Brunch Buffet on Easter Sunday April 4 at 9AM 🐰 Featured will be all of our buffet staples + a carving station. 🥓 Celebrate the holiday with friends and family and us! pic.twitter.com/0yibGQRcUo — Main Course (@MainCourseSC) March 21, 2021

The Main Course and The Grand both have their reservations almost completely booked for Easter Sunday, “We have reservations all day from 9 am – 3 pm and we’re doing Easter specials because we know that people are wanting to get back out there so we are giving them those opportunities to do it in a safe way," Knoop says.

Carolina Wings & Rib House in Cayce says it's been hard to find help to keep up with the surge in business. They’ve even increased hourly pay to incentivize applications, “Everyone’s been working 50+ hours," says manager David Tillotson, "overtime has been out there. Next week being spring break, we’re not sure what to expect because last year’s numbers are all to-go. But weekends have been crazy around here.”

Tillotson says they’re happy to see more business. Tzima Brown hopes that trend continues.