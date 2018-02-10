Columbia, SC (AP) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is again remembering victims of domestic violence with a ceremony at the Statehouse.

Tuesday's Silent Witness ceremony honored the 29 women and 11 men authorities say have been killed in domestic violence in 2017 with a life-sized silhouette. It also included a final silhouette honoring unknown victims.

The name of each victim and how they died was read aloud as friends and family walked the silhouette to the Statehouse steps.

The Attorney General's Office has held the ceremony for 21 years.

The Violence Policy Center says South Carolina has been in the top 10 in domestic violence deaths of women over the past two decades. In 2016, the center says 48 women were killed by men in South Carolina.

