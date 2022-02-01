South Carolina warns of group illegally soliciting donations in Richland, Lexington counties

Authorities warn a charity hasn't filed its paperwork with the state in years meaning there's no way to know how the money is used.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are warning the public of a North Carolina-based charity that allegedly isn't what it appears to be.

The South Carolina Secretary of State reports that a Charlotte-based organization known as Miracle House of Hope Ministries has reportedly been making inroads in Richland and Lexington counties, violating a court injunction.

The organization allegedly claims it raises money to help homeless drug addicts but has failed to register as a charity and file annual reports for years. Currently, it owes roughly $12,000 in civil fines to the Secretary of State's Office.

“Despite being banned from soliciting in South Carolina, Miracle House of Hope Ministries continues to send solicitors into our state to exploit our generosity,” Secretary Mark Hammond said in Thursday's announcement.

The organization is known to collect cash donations from passing motorists at busy intersections while also handing out flyers. However, without financial reports, authorities said there's no official way to track the money and how it's used.

“Unfortunately, this organization has run afoul of South Carolina law for years by continuing to send panhandlers across the border,” said Secretary Hammond.

He urged residents not to give the organization money and to report them to law enforcement.

“I implore all South Carolinians to be wary of this organization and to donate instead to charities that comply with South Carolina laws requiring financial transparency,” Hammond added in Thursday's warning.