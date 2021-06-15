Visitations to resume at some South Carolina prisons

Prison officials say limited visitations will begin again at Palmer, Livesay, Goodman and Manning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in 15 months, some South Carolina prisoners will be able to visit with their loved ones.

Prison officials say limited visitations will begin again at Palmer, Livesay, Goodman and Manning this weekend for vaccinated inmates only.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says more than 58 percent of offenders in their facilities have accepted the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Having the vaccine and having a population where the majority of vaccine is going to make a big difference on our decisions on which institutions get in-person visits," South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told WSPA.

And loved ones like Michelle Hunter say they are eager to see their family members again.

"That's the only reason I got the vaccine," Hunter said. "The only reason he got it was to see each other."

Video visits will remain available and agency officials say they will be phasing in more institutions for in-person visits.