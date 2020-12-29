2,208 new SC COVID cases; 31,500 vaccine doses given

Hospitalizations were also alarmingly high, setting a new all-time record 1,954 patients statewide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina continues to see a high percentage of new coronavirus cases, with over 27 percent of tests done coming back positive. Meanwhile, the state says thousands of doses of the vaccine have now been administered.

The state's health agency, DHEC, announced Tuesday there were 2,208 new confirmed cases of the virus and 22 new confirmed deaths. While the number is lower than in recent days, much like the previous day's results, that may be due to fewer people getting tested over the long holiday weekend.

The percent positive of tests was 27.1 percent.

Hospitalizations were also alarmingly high, setting a new all-time record 1,954 patients statewide. Of those, 379 were in ICU and 189 were on ventilator.

Meanwhile, DHEC says 112,125 of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been received. Of those, 31,511 doses have been administered. The state's also received 84,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but the state did not yet have number on how many of those have been distributed.

The vaccine is being prioritized for healthcare workers and people at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Here is a look at the rest of the days numbers on the coronavirus:

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 277,563/23,039

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,804/394

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,606,268



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 313



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,139 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

27.1% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.