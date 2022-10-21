South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

According to the department, Sott had been a volunteer with Summerville Fire Rescue and had served his community for 30 years.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday.

The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.

According to the department, Sott had been a volunteer with Summerville Fire Rescue and had served his community for 30 years.

"His exemplary service included aiding with the special operations team and helping with physical training needs and other duties for recruit classes held at the training site," the department said.

He was also a founding member of the Summerville Fire Rescue Dive team.

"Captain Sott was the type of firefighter that you could call at a moment’s notice to cover a 24 shift and he would graciously respond, 'I’ll be there in fifteen minutes,'" the department statement said. "No matter what, he would happily provide his assistance when asked."

He was also a member of the Firefighter Combat Challenge Team that competed around the country.

A funeral, described as a celebration of life, is planned for 4 p.m. on Friday. The ceremony is being held at Bethany United Methodist Church on West 3rd South Street in Summerville. A procession of Summerville Fire Rescue and the Sott family will leave Parks Funeral Home at 3:15 p.m., head west on First N. Street, Right on N. Laurel Street, and right on 2nd N. Street in order to pass Weber Station where the American flag will hang from a Berkely Fire Department ladder truck.

The procession will then turn right on N. Main Street and to Bethany Church on 3rd S. Street, arriving at the church at around 3:45 p.m.