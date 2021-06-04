DJJ employees walk out in protest over conditions at state agency

Multiple employees stood outside the DJJ facility on Broad River Road Friday to get attention for what they feel are problems with working there.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some employees at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice have walked out to protest with they say are poor working conditions within the state agency.

Multiple employees stood outside the DJJ facility on Broad River Road Friday to get attention for what they feel are problems with staffing shortages, lack of security, and pay. Some held signs, while others talked to reporters to tell stories of what they say are happening behind the walls of the agency that houses juvenile criminal offenders.

Some employees told News19 they work two days straight at times, which makes for an exhausting and unsafe work place.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, a critic of SCDJJ who has scrutinized the agency in meetings, came to the protest to stand alongside the workers.

The protests come in the wake of increased security of the state agency following an audit that was released in April by the Legislative Audit Council. That report surveyed over 1,200 DJJ employees for their opinions on job satisfaction, security, education, and medical services for juveniles.

The report found evidence of insufficient security measures to keep employees and juveniles safe, inadequate medical care, and schooling for the teens who are housed there. The report said violence was increasing, with some employees saying they feared for their own personal safety working there.

Senator Katrina Shealy has arrived to stand with the protesters. She has helped lead the group of lawmakers that reviewed the scathing audit of the DJJ. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/FTCWfniEUa — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) June 4, 2021

The audit findings have upset some state lawmakers, who have called multiple hearings about the problems at DJJ, with some calling for the director of the agency to step down.

Marcia Lindsay, Deputy Director of the Legislative Audit Council, said during one of the hearings in early May that the main issue at DJJ is the lack of security staff at facilities.

"DJJ is not providing timely and appropriate medical care for juveniles in its custody. One main reason is the lack of transportation," Lindsay told lawmakers.

She explained that juveniles needing medical attention are not treated in a timely manner because there aren't enough correctional officers to oversee the facilities and transport patients to the doctor at the same time.

The audit also found that the lack of security is directly affecting medical care, safety and schooling.

But Freddie Pough, the agency director, said the audit lacks context and issued a 10 page rebuttal to the report. Pough has led the agency since 2017.

Problems with DJJ began before Pough's tenure. Reported issues first started to come to light after a riot in 2016.