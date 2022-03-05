Clear your suspended license this week at SCDMV offices if you meet requirements

The event allows drivers with certain suspensions to shorten or even clear them so they can re-apply for a license.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina drivers with suspended licenses may get the opportunity to clear their time and even return to the road this week as part of an annual program.

The event, held by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, is known as Driver Suspension Eligibility Week and, this year, runs from March 7 to March 11.

Through the process, South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain types of suspensions may be eligible for reduced time on their suspensions - or could clear the time entirely.

Suspensions eligible for the program include:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug conviction.

Excessive points for someone under 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that you do not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Drivers who are eligible should have been notified in February based on SCDMV records. However, anyone who wasn't notified and believes they qualify should visit SCDMVOnline.com to make sure their mailing address is up-to-date.

In order to participate, customers will need to meet the above requirements and visit a state DMV branch during the week to fill out an application. The customer will also have to pay any existing fines or fees.

Drivers may also need to get a certificate of insurance and some with multiple suspensions may have their suspension time recalculated.

Drivers who clear all suspension requirements may then apply for a license and, depending on the type of suspension, may also need to pass road and knowledge tests.

Applications will be processed at most branches at the following times:

Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the event is only happening on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allendale and McCormick branches.