In-person road tests return in South Carolina as COVID numbers drop

Drivers and motorcyclists will once again be allowed to have in-person tests in South Carolina as infection rates drop in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers wanting to get their licenses in South Carolina will once again be able to take an in-person road test as COVID numbers continue to drop across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announces earlier this week that it is changing the way it offers regular driver's license (Class D) road tests beginning Nov. 15.

“Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers,” SCDMV educative director Kevin Shwedo said.

The department will return to afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing. Mornings will be available for walk-in tests.

All branches will accept walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. except on Wednesdays where the schedule is limited to 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those taking the tests from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. must schedule their appointments.

Appointments can be booked by visiting SCDMVOnline.com.

Residents who want to take their commercial driver's license (CDL) skills test will also be able to schedule appointments at nine SCDMV branches across South Carolina.