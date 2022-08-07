Early Friday morning, a few Midlands residents felt the shake of a 1.6 magnitude earthquake outside of Elgin. This earthquake is the latest in a swarm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELGIN, S.C. — A state agency is reporting yet another earthquake in the Elgin area that happened on Friday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported in a tweet that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened in an area near Doby's Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County around 6 a.m.

The earthquake, felt by about 7 people, is the latest in a swarm of quakes shaking South Carolina.

What’s a Friday without an #earthquake?



USGS reports a 1.6 magnitude earthquake 4 miles ESE of Elgin at 6:08 a.m. this morning (7-8-2022).



More info: https://t.co/GwI2ihozNE pic.twitter.com/wGy7EOxZTA — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 8, 2022

Details from U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reveal that the earthquake had a depth of 1.6 miles which classifies it as a shallow earthquake.

The Midlands area has been feeling more earthquakes since the swarm began in December 2021.

Earlier this year, SCEMD reported that this string of earthquakes could be the longest period of activity in recent South Carolina history. The earthquakes in the swarm have been weak and pose no threat to Midlands residents.