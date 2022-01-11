Weaver, Ellis meet for the only time in SC Education Superintendent debate

Ellis spent part of the debate touting her experience as a classroom teacher, while Weaver played up her skills in policy positions and management.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two of the candidates running to be the next South Carolina superintendent of education met for their first and only debate Tuesday night.

Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver appeared at the event hosted by SCETV and the Charleston Post and Courier. The event moderator explained that the Green Party candidate, Patricia Mickel, did not meet their qualifications to be included.

Ellis spent part of the debate touting her experience as a classroom teacher, while Weaver played up her skills in policy positions and management.

On teacher pay, both agreed that that educators should be paid more than the current rate. Ellis said that the state needs to look at how teachers are leaving for related careers fields that pay much more for the education and skills that they have.

"I think that we have to really look at compensating our teachers and comparing the compensation for their professional degrees against all industries," Ellis said. "We're no longer competing against other education we're competing against all other jobs that are out there."

Weaver said she could help make changes because of her working relationship with state lawmakers, and said that schools aren't necessarily underfunded, but rather the money is often misspent.

"In the conversations I have with teachers in our state they tell me about books that are sitting in the closet unopened, technology that's not being used," she said. "We know that there is so much waste and inefficiency that's in the system."

The two also said the quality of schools is helped by retaining teachers, and beside pay, the two agreed there must be streamlining in the system.

"Cutting that red tape for teachers and letting them actually do what they love to do and what they're best at which is teaching students is critically important.," Weaver said.

"Part of the hoops that we have to jump through are because we have a lot of bureaucratic overhead," Ellis added.

Weaver, though, said that teachers need more support from the administration when it comes to discipline. "We have administrators that are afraid to have their teacher's back when they send a student down to the office for discipline and we have got to get a hold of that."

Ellis said if people want to find out how to keep the best educators, then they need to go to the source: the teachers themselves.

"We've got to bring that teacher voice up to the policy level and get their input in it because teaching is different than when i first started 22 years ago," she said.

The candidates are vying to replace Molly Spearman, who announced a year ago she would not seek another term after eight years in office.