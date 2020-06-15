COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Agriculture is giving back to those in need with their Farmers to Food Banks initiative. Monday is the first day farmers started dropping off fresh produce to local food banks.

On Monday, Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia gave out fresh fruit and vegetables thanks to donations from Watsonia Farms.

Taylor Davids with Harvest Hope says, “to be able to have this fresh produce come in from these various farms such as Senn Brothers and Watsonia Farms – it’s just really allowing us to continue our mission to not only feed people but also making sure we give nutritious and healthy meals as well.”

Davids says the coronavirus has greatly increased the need for food assistance. “Normally, on a high day pre-COVID-19, if we did 120 to 150 families that would be a lot for us. Right now, we’re topping 300.”

While people struggle to afford food, farmers are struggling to sell theirs. That’s why the South Carolina Department of Agriculture created this partnership.

Zach Senn with Senn Brothers Produce says SCDA donated funds to farmers so they could give excess produce to food banks like Harvest Hope.

“Some of these farmers – business has been down for them. So, it’s a good way to help them and help other people that are having trouble get fresh produce. So, we can help the farmers and help the people in need as well.”

Senn Brothers Produce is working with growers around the state to provide for Harvest Hope. “For the next two weeks we’re doing 800 boxes a week. So, 1600 boxes. We’re doing peaches, lettuce, collards, squash and zucchini.”

The Farmers to Food Banks initiative is happening through June 29. Harvest Hope Food Bank is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 1 pm.