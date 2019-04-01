Large amounts of rain are forcing some farmers in South Carolina to lose crops.

It's been a long couple of years for farmers. South Carolina has experienced hurricanes from 2015 to 2018 that have devastated those who make a living farming.

"2018 was tough, especially during harvest season," said John Rivers, who runs River Farms out in Sumter. "Rainy weather and it was just hard to find times, a dry stretch in there in the rain to get all the crops out."

He knows just as much as anybody else that Mother Nature hasn't been on their side, especially dealing with rain.

"Summertime is when you want it. It was good rain fall in the summertime. We had good weather and then it turned wet in harvest and that's not what you want that time of year," explained Rivers.

After comparing data from the National Weather Service for September through December, it was found that 2018 marked the fourth wettest time in Sumter on record.

In fact, three out of the last four years are ranked in the top four of the most amount of rain in Sumter.

Fields have now turned into ponds. With crops drenched and saturated, it's a race against the clock for farmers to salvage whatever they have left.

"With the weather like this, it's only so long before they're going to go bad," said Rivers.

With farming being their livelihood, farmers are working together to make sure no family has to suffer because of lost crops.

"You want to help anybody you can who needs it. We're going to stick together and help each other out. There's going to be times where I'm going to need help and I'm hoping neighbors would come help me," said Rivers.

Although the rain put them a month behind schedule, the Rivers were able to finish harvesting their crops on Friday with fortunately minimal loss.

Now they're just hoping for some sunshine to come South Carolina's way.

"We should have soil samples taken by now. We should be getting close to start ready to apply fertilizer. We're just waiting for some dry weather to be able to get in and start 2019," said Rivers.

From September to December, 2018 marks the wettest time on record in Sumter with 39 inches of rain.