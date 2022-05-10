SC governor requests federal disaster money for Hurricane Ian

The hurricane struck the coast of South Carolina one month ago.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has requested a presidential disaster declaration for parts of South Carolina affected by Hurricane Ian last month.

McMaster announced Tuesday he'd made the request to the Biden Administration for the federal funding. If approved, it would allow federal FEMA Individual Assistance Program money to go to affected residents, local agencies, and non-profits in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties.

Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties would also qualify for reimbursement of certain, storm-related costs through the FEMA Public Assistance Program.

McMaster's office said 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage, and 82 homes experienced minor damage due to Ian. Overall, the storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The request comes one month after a weaker version of Ian struck South Carolina days after devastating the southwestern Florida coast. On October 1, Ian made its second landfall in Georgetown County, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

The heaviest damage was from Georgetown County up to Myrtle Beach. About 240,000 people statewide lost power at the peak of the storm. Areas further inland, including Sumter and Orangeburg Counties, got over five inches of rain.

President Joe Biden had already approved an emergency declaration for the state meaning federal assistance to the state can begin.