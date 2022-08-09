South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shares condolences in wake of Queen Elizabeth II death

The governor has also ordered flags lowered to half-staff above the statehouse in keeping with a decision released by President Joe Biden earlier in the day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leader of South Carolina's top office has issued a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II which was confirmed earlier on Thursday.

McMaster shared his words just after 6 p.m. and only a short time after ordering flags atop the statehouse to be lowered to half-staff.

"On behalf of the people of the great State of South Carolina, I offer heartfelt condolences to the people of Great Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

In addition to ordering the flags above the statehouse lowered, the governor also requested the flags over other state buildings and those of its political subdivisions also be placed at half-staff.

The order is in line with another made by President Joe Biden earlier in the day to honor the queen's memory.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth's death was announced on Thursday by royal officials at Kensington Palace, however, the queen was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when she died, they said.