WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will address the ongoing effort to fight the coronavirus as the state has seen a recent rise in cases.

McMaster will speak at 4 p.m. from the state's emergency operations center where he'll be joined by leaders from the state's health agency, DHEC. WLTX will have live coverage of the event.

McMaster may also address Tuesday's primary race in South Carolina that saw serious problems in Richland County. Some waited as long as seven hours to cast ballots at a precinct at Spring Valley High School. The last voter left that location at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, almost six hours after polls closed.

On Tuesday state health officials reported 434 new virus cases and 11 new deaths. Over the last two weeks, the state has reset the daily record for new cases several times.

The state's health agency, DHEC, along with the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Medical Association, and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health issued a joint statement Tuesday calling for better use of face masks and social distancing.

"There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present," the statement read in part. "We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces — if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected."

More than 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to rural and underserved communities. Currently, there are 108 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 169 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

