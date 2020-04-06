WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to discuss the state's hurricane preparedness plan but is also likely to take reporter questions on other major issues facing our state.

McMaster will speak sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. WLTX will have live coverage as soon as that begins.

The topic of the news conference is about hurricane preparedness but reporters will likely ask the governor about recent protests in the state and the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Hurricane season began on June 1, but it's already been an active season, with three named storms. The latest, Tropical Storm Christobal, is currently threatening the Gulf Coast.

Last week, a weak Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina and brought rain. Earlier in May, Tropical Storm Arthur passed several hundred miles off the state's coast.