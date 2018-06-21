COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two Republicans vying to become South Carolina's next governor disagree on the experience needed as the state's chief executive.



Gov. Henry McMaster stressed in a televised debate Wednesday there's no time for a learning curve. A former lieutenant governor and prosecutor, he's been involved in South Carolina's politics for decades.



Greenville businessman John Warren disagreed, saying his private sector success shows he can manage the state effectively. Warren also says he finds it "very ironic" that McMaster values experience, noting McMaster's ardent support of political newcomer Donald Trump's prior presidential campaign.



Trump has endorsed McMaster and will campaign in state for him Monday.



McMaster and Warren, the top vote-getters in a June 12 GOP primary, are in a runoff Tuesday. The winner faces Democratic state Rep. James Smith in the fall general election.



