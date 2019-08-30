COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended many trucking and transportation rules to allow emergency crews and goods to move freely through the state while the Southeast deals with Hurricane Dorian.

McMaster issued an executive order Friday to relaxing many of the rules regarding trucking in the state. The governor says government agencies, non-profits, and businesses will be transporting relief services across the area. That includes power crews, people transporting livestock to safety, and people bringing fuel and medical supplies.

The rules lift some of the regulations for weight, length, and the number of hours those vehicles can be on the road.

Part of the reason the rules can be relaxed is being of a state of emergency that was issued in parts of Georgia.

Dorian is currently a major hurricane, and is gaining strength. It's exact path remains uncertain, but there is a good chance it will cause problems for the Southeastern United States for much of next week.