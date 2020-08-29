Despite urging mask use, South Carolina governor without one at GOP National Convention

Despite urging South Carolina residents to wear masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Henry McMaster did not wear at Thursday's GOP Convention.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite his urging that South Carolina residents wear masks in public to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Henry McMaster flouted his own recommendations during Thursday's Republican National Convention, spotted multiple times in photographs and television coverage without a face covering, in close proximity to others.

The governor attended President Donald Trump’s speech to close out the festivities on the South Lawn of the White House. A photo posted on Twitter by a former McMaster staffer, taken from television coverage, clearly showed the governor not wearing a mask.

spotted 👀: @henrymcmaster has arrived & is seated close to the front for tonight’s @realDonaldTrump acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/Z3GQmHc0xS — rob godfrey (@RobGodfrey) August 28, 2020