SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The number of South Carolina babies born preterm has increased the past year, giving the state at D- grade on the March of Dimes' annual report card.

North and South Carolina are among nine states to earn a D grade. Oregon was the only state to earn an A grade. Six states and Puerto Rico earned a failing grade.

According to the report, 11.3 percent of live births in 2018 were preterm, compared to 11.2 percent the prior year. This is equivalent to 6,426 births, or one in nine babies.

A premature, or preterm birth, is designated if a child is born in less than 37 weeks of pregnancy.

In South Carolina, the preterm birth rate among African-American woman is 56% higher than the rate among all other women.

When looking at the six counties with the greatest number of live births, Richland received a failing grade with a preterm birth rate of 12.4 percent. The city of Columbia's preterm birth rate was 13.2% which is an improvement compared to the 2018 report card.

Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Lexington and Spartanburg counties all received a D grade. Compared to last year, only two of the six counties reported improvements: Horry and Richland counties.

In just one week in South Carolina, 1,092 babies are born, 92 or which are born to teen mothers (ages 15-19).

One-hundred fifty of those children will be born preterm, and 106 of them are born at low birthweights.

In that same week, eight babies will died before their first birthday.

Overall in the United States, the preterm birth rate has worsened for a fourth year, from 9.63 percent in 2015 to 10.02 percent in 2018.

The March of Dimes reports the estimated societal cost per preterm birth is more than 63 thousand dollars. The estimate includes medical care for the children, maternal delivery costs, early intervention services, special education services and lost productivity.

Preterm birth rates are from the National Center for Health Statistics 2018 data. Grades are assigned by March of Dimes Perinatal Data Center.

A grade of A to A- is given to states with a preterm birth rate less than or equal to 8.1 percent

A grade of B+ to B- is given to states with a preterm birth rate of 8.2 to 9.2 percent.

A grade of C+ to C- is given to states with a preterm birth rate of 9.3 to 10.3 percent

A grade of D+ to D- is given to states with a preterm birth rate of 10.4 to 11.4 percent

A failing grade is given to states with a preterm birth rate greater than or equal to 11.5 percent.

