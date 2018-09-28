Columbia, SC (WLTX) South Carolina high school football scores and highlights.

Abbeville 55 Batesburg-Leesville 7

AC Flora 17 Crestwood 16

Airport 31 Midland Valley 15

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57 Wade Hampton 20

Barnwell 58 Allendale Fairfax 6

Ben Lippen 40 Wilson Hall 28

Blackville Hilda 30 Hunter Kinard Tyler 0

Blue Ridge 26 Berea 0

Byrnes 45 Riverside 20

Calhoun County 28 Eau Claire 14

Camden 31 West Florence 28

Cardinal Newman 31 Pinewood Prep 7

Chester 12 Indian Land 9

Chesterfield 17 Andrew Jackson 16

Columbia 28 C.A. Johnson 7

Dutch Fork 70 Chapin 7

Emerald 56 Mid-Carolina 24

Fairfield Central 61 Keenan 25

First Baptist 26 Laurence Manning 7

Gilbert 42 Swansea 9

Gray Collegiate 38 Lamar 12

Great Falls 44 Camden Military 22

Hammond 45 Augusta Christian 13

Hannah-Pamplico 32 East Clarendon 13

Hartsville 57 Cheraw 7

Irmo 31 Spring Valley 28

John Paul II 28 Orangeburg Prep 27

Lexington 42 White Knoll 21

Lower Richland 28 Dreher 14

May River 50 Lake Marion 0

Ninety-Six 41 Fox Creek 17

Oraneburg Wilkinson 16 Lakewood 0

Patrick Henry 48 Holly Hill Academy 22

Porter-Gaud 27 Heathwood Hall 8

Richard Winn Academy 43 Tri-Academy 6

Saluda 10 Silver Bluff 0

South Pointe 32 Westwood 21

Southside 59 Chesnee 7

Strom Thurmond 58 Edisto 6

Sumter 45 Lugoff-Elgin 0

Wagener-Salley 60 Williston-Elko 26

Woodruff 35 Newberry 21

York 24 Ridge View 23

© 2018 WLTX