Columbia, SC (WLTX) South Carolina high school football scores and highlights.
Abbeville 55 Batesburg-Leesville 7
AC Flora 17 Crestwood 16
Airport 31 Midland Valley 15
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57 Wade Hampton 20
Barnwell 58 Allendale Fairfax 6
Ben Lippen 40 Wilson Hall 28
Blackville Hilda 30 Hunter Kinard Tyler 0
Blue Ridge 26 Berea 0
Byrnes 45 Riverside 20
Calhoun County 28 Eau Claire 14
Camden 31 West Florence 28
Cardinal Newman 31 Pinewood Prep 7
Chester 12 Indian Land 9
Chesterfield 17 Andrew Jackson 16
Columbia 28 C.A. Johnson 7
Dutch Fork 70 Chapin 7
Emerald 56 Mid-Carolina 24
Fairfield Central 61 Keenan 25
First Baptist 26 Laurence Manning 7
Gilbert 42 Swansea 9
Gray Collegiate 38 Lamar 12
Great Falls 44 Camden Military 22
Hammond 45 Augusta Christian 13
Hannah-Pamplico 32 East Clarendon 13
Hartsville 57 Cheraw 7
Irmo 31 Spring Valley 28
John Paul II 28 Orangeburg Prep 27
Lexington 42 White Knoll 21
Lower Richland 28 Dreher 14
May River 50 Lake Marion 0
Ninety-Six 41 Fox Creek 17
Oraneburg Wilkinson 16 Lakewood 0
Patrick Henry 48 Holly Hill Academy 22
Porter-Gaud 27 Heathwood Hall 8
Richard Winn Academy 43 Tri-Academy 6
Saluda 10 Silver Bluff 0
South Pointe 32 Westwood 21
Southside 59 Chesnee 7
Strom Thurmond 58 Edisto 6
Sumter 45 Lugoff-Elgin 0
Wagener-Salley 60 Williston-Elko 26
Woodruff 35 Newberry 21
York 24 Ridge View 23