South Carolina Hospital Association, Graham say Memorial Day was a 'disaster' for coronavirus containment

Graham and the SCHA pleaded with people to wear masks to help hospital staffs get the virus under control

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Hospital Association and Senator Lindsey Graham are urging people to wear masks, warning the state could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases after the July 4th holiday, particularly along the Grand Strand.

“So here's the question for our fellow South Carolinians. What are you willing to do to make sure that the hospitals can operate effectively? And that we can go back to school, what sacrifices are you willing to make? Wearing a mask seems to be a reasonable sacrifice to make,” Graham said after his meeting with the SCHA.

However, the Senator stopped short of calling for Governor Henry McMaster to mandate masks in public, raising the same question about its enforceability.

“Freedom without responsibility is chaos. So, every American who enjoys the freedom that our country provides needs to be a responsible citizen. When you had the Spanish Flu pandemic you can see football stadiums full of people wearing masks. So, all I can say is that if you believe wearing a mask is a sign of weakness, then you're wrong. If you believe wearing a mask can help those on the frontline of the fight, you're right,” Graham added.

Graham, who repeatedly referred to the fight against coronavirus as a war, said the public needed to think of wearing a mask as something to help frontline workers, meaning doctors and nurses.

“Now whether or not you need to mandate masking, does that turn the corner? I don't know. But, I do know this, if people would take this more seriously, it would help as much as any single thing I can do,” Graham said near the end of his press conference.

SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby asked for government help filling shortages.

“We had about 600 nurses in this state who graduated nursing programs, 400 to 600, so, if they're all going to have to wait till August, September, October to take their exams, it takes a long time to get them into the workforce. Could we give a temporary license so they can work while they wait to take the test? That's another big one and I think the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation is helping with that,” Kirby said.

Kirby also expressed concern with hospitals along the coast, which he said could create problems elsewhere.

“We know how to transfer patients. The problem is you have to have receiving hospitals with capacity. So, if the Myrtle Beach hospitals are full, they would typically say, 'Okay, I'm full, I need to transfer some patients.' You have to have a hospital that says, 'I have beds, send them on.' We are beginning to worry that the inland hospitals don't have the capacity to take all the load that's likely to show up,” Kirby said.

The Association President continued, adding they're concerned a July 4th bump two weeks after the holiday could create more cases than hospitals can currently handle, especially if doctors and nurses continue getting sick.

“They do catch it elsewhere, if they go to the store, their child, or whomever exposes them to it. So, when they go offline, then that makes it really hard to staff all the beds. One of the CEOs told me, if they have a five to one, nurse to patient ratio, if they lose one nurse that's five patients they can't care for,” Kirby said, claiming hospital contact tracing showed doctors and nurses weren’t catching the virus in hospital facilities.

The SCHA said its top three concerns are hospital capacities in hot spots like the Grand Strand, staffing shortages, and growing delays and shortages in testing.