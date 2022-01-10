South Carolina sees 50 percent increase in human trafficking victims, report finds

The increase in cases was from the number of people who called into the National Human Trafficking hotline.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw a nearly 50 percent increase in human trafficking victims, according to a new report released by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Alan Wilson released the findings Monday at a news conference with those who are members of the state's human trafficking task force.

The increase in cases was from the number of people who called into the National Human Trafficking hotline. “Additionally, we are seeing a steady increase in the number of children and youth who have been identified by DSS as victims," Wilson said.

Wilson said his office is starting a new prevention education initiative this year that will offer year-round opportunity for young people to be more aware of the complexities of the crime. he prevention education program was designed for middle and high schools, youth-serving agencies, faith groups, and child welfare agencies.