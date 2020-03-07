South Carolina inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

Officers say the 58-year-old died at an outside hospital Friday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate has died of complications from COVID-19.

Officers say the 58-year-old died at an outside hospital Friday. He was an inmate at Tyger River Correctional in Spartanburg.

The correction department said he had been hospitalized since June 26 after testing positive on June 24. The correctional department says he had underlying health conditions.

The agency says 116 offenders and 9 staff at Tyger River have tested positive for COVID-19. They say most of the living units are on quarantine or isolation.

This is the third South Carolina inmate to die of the virus. Overall, South Carolina prisons have had 313 prisoners test positive. Of those, 105 have recovered and 208 are active cases. There are also 49 active staff cases.