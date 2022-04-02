South Carolina inmate killed in fight at Kershaw Correctional

The Department of Corrections and SLED are investigating the death.

KERSHAW, S.C. — An inmate has died during a fight at a South Carolina prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio was killed in a fight Friday morning at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County.

He was then pronounced dead. Deputies say at the time he was in a locked cell with a cellmate.

Officers did not say how they think he died but said an autopsy will be performed.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.