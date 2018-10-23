Folly Beach, SC (AP) - A beach town in South Carolina is considering an ordinance to prevent chain restaurants and stores from opening on the island.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Folly Beach is considering an ordinance to prevent any company with 10 or more locations with the same names, branding and products from locating in the town.

Supporters say the rules would protect the unique character of town about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Charleston.

Mayor Tim Goodwin said local businesses want to make sure that corporate brands don't take over. There are exceptions for an existing Subway and a grocery store shopping center that is in the town, but not on the island.

The town banned drive-thru businesses years ago.

A final vote on the rules is scheduled in November.

