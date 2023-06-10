Local historians connect recipes with South Carolina's Jewish history

Inside the pages of a new cookbook by local authors is the centuries-old history of Jewish Americans in South Carolina and Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, a launch party was held in Columbia to celebrate the rich Jewish history in Columbia, and South Carolina.

It was a night of celebration outside historic Columbia's Seibel's House and Garden. The evening centered around the release of a new Jewish cookbook titled 'Kugels and Collards.

Author Rachel Barnett says she and her coauthor, Lyssa Harvey, wanted to teach people about South Carolina's Jewish history through the medium of food.

"Food was one of those great things that can bring memory really quickly so we like to tell Columbia's Jewish history through the memory of food, recipes, and family."

As executive director of the Jewish Historical Society, Barnett has studied the Jewish American settlement in the Palmetto State, which dates back centuries.

"Charleston by 1800, had more Jews in Charleston than in New York," Barnett said. "So Jewish folks have always been a part of South Carolina's history. The first Jews appear about 1695."

"Columbia actually has a very deep, long history," Barnett continued. "Columbia's had two Jewish mayors back in the 1800s."

The book was done in partnership with Historic Columbia. Robin Waites, the organization's executive director, says the organization helped track down stories, many of which were verbal ones passed down from generation.

"We are a convener of conversations, but also a collector of stories, and then looking at ways to ensure that there are platforms for people to share these stories as well," Waites said. "We're looking at ways to ensure that everybody who played a part in Columbia's past has a place here."

Barnett says that oral history is what helped create the recipes for the books. It features a collection of traditional Jewish that has a touch of southern cooking, thanks to so many years in South Carolina.

"These are families that were here that we knew we could reach out to across the state. We say 'Tell us the best thing your mother or grandmother ever made.' and 'What is the best memory you have of that? Tell us a little about your family's history."

She hopes people will read about the history and realize how much of their family history is out there, just waiting to be told.

"Get those stories, talk about it around the table, I think this is a great way to engage in family history."