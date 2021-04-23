South Carolina lab working to learn more about COVID-19 variants

A medical lab in South Carolina is expanding testing for COVID-19 variants in the Palmetto State and around the country.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A medical lab in South Carolina is working to expand testing for COVID-19 variants in the Palmetto State and around the country.

Since the pandemic started, Premier Medical Lab Director Vidhya Narayanan said testing became a main focus. Now, the lab is trying to identify, track and trace different variants of the virus.

"When COVID-19 first came about, it was one strain that came from Wuhan, China, right? So, we have that sequence database, and as the pandemic started spreading across the world, across the globe, the virus started mutating and a new kind of virus, still COVID-19, but a different strain came about," Narayanan said.

As part of this testing, Narayanan and fellow researchers look to see how often it spreads and if it affects vaccinated people.

"It’s really interesting and important to understand vaccine efficacy to see if it’s working against all variants and maybe a certain demographic might be predisposed to a certain kind of variant. So, all of the sequencing information will help shed light on things of this nature," Narayanan said.

Right now, the lab can sequence 6,000 samples a day, but hopes to double its output to 12,000 samples a day.

“In our pilot studies that we've seen, we did see three different variants. We did see the South African, UK and Brazilian variants in our population and with our sequencing volume we are expecting to uncover the actual true statistics of the different variants," Narayanan said.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it is also conducting sequencing on randomly selected samples to monitor changes to the virus and plans to work with premier medical lab in the future.

For now, Narayanan said while they work to learn more, it is important for people to remain cautious.

“Getting vaccinated is really critical and even taking precautions even after getting vaccinated is still critical. Until we uncover the whole geno-sequencing of variants and data from that, it’s very hard for us to say we have a hold on the COVID-19 pandemic.” Narayanan said.