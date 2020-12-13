x
Nearly 3,000 confirmed SC cases, 44 more COVID deaths announced

The newest numbers show a record-setting trend of cases in the state continues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, continuing a record-setting trend that shows the state is in the midst of the peak of the virus outbreak.

The latest numbers show 2,924 new confirmed cases. That is down slightly from the previous day, but only barely. South Carolina had seen two straight days of more than 3,000 cases, unprecedented in this pandemic so far. 

The state has also seen more than 2,000 cases for 9 of the last 10 day, also a streak never seen before.

There were 44 new deaths reported statewide, although those fatalities were spread out over several days. 

The percent positive of tests,, a measure of how widespread the virus may be, was at 21.3 percent. 

Hospitalizations have been rising, with 1,278 patients statewide hospitalized and 295 of those in ICU. 

Here's a further look at the day's numbers:

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 234,392/17,814
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,387/352
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,096,815


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 301


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,749 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.3% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

