South Carolina Lottery temporarily suspends sales of Pick 3, Pick 4

The problems involved some tickets that were sold Monday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery has temporarily suspended the sales of Pick 3 and Pick 4 games after they experience a technical problem.

The lottery said late Monday that an issue caused some tickets purchased on November 15th after the midday drawing to default to the November 22 midday drawing instead of Monday's drawing.

They say sales will resume once the issue has been resolved.

The Monday evening drawing at 6:59 p.m. was set to be held as planned for Pick 3 and Pick 4. Retailers are able to cash winning Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets.

No other games are affected.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets sold for the Monday, November 22 midday draw will be valid for that drawing and claims will be honored after that drawing is held, the lottery adds.

A player with a non-winning ticket purchased after the 12:59 p.m. midday draw on November 15, 2021, for the November 22 midday draw should contact the Lottery for a full refund. Players should mail the original Pick 3 or Pick 4 ticket(s) to the following address:

S.C. Education Lottery

Attn: Pick 3/Pick 4 Refund

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

People are asked to include their name and return address. The Lottery will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to the Lottery. Since these reimbursements will require manual processing, players are asked to mail in all tickets to avoid wait time at the Claims Center.