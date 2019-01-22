COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to education, South Carolina is getting some less than favorable results in the new year.

With a No. 42 ranking, South Carolina is the 9th least educated state in the country, according to WalletHub's "2019 Most and Least Education States in America."

Our northern neighbors, North Carolina, came in at No. 31. But you'll need to head even further north to came across the most educated states:

Massachusetts Maryland Vermont Connecticut Colorado

But South Carolina wasn't dead last, with 8 states given lower education rating. Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi were all deemed the least educated states in this year's study.

To determine well-educated populations, the study looked at two main factors:

Educational attainment, which measures adults ages 25 or older who have a high school diploma, associates degree, bachelor's degree or graduate degree.

Quality of education and attainment gap, which measures the quality of school systems, along with graduation rates, test scores, school programs and racial and gender gaps.

For these rankings, South Carolina was 39th in educational attainment and 46th for quality of education, and the state didn't appear it the highest or lowest rating for degree holders across the board.