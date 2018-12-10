Hernando, MS (AP) - A South Carolina fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges has been arrested in northern Mississippi.

Local news outlets report Joseph Dwain Bryan was arrested Friday on Interstate 55 just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

He's jailed in DeSoto County awaiting extradition.

Bryan is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and abuse of a vulnerable adult. Investigators say Bryan intentionally burned an unnamed man in South Carolina on Oct. 5.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds calls Bryan an "evil individual" who inflicted an "unbelievable" amount of torture and pain.

A Georgia burn center nurse contacted police to say she thought severe burns to the man's arms and face were intentionally inflicted.

Reynolds has said Bryan might be traveling with women named Mary Haggy, Lisa Haggy or Kathy Sanders. None was reported arrested Friday.

