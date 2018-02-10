Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies say a man shot at a suspect who was breaking into his home.

Michael Rowe, 37, has been charged with second-degree burglary and breaking and entering into an automobile.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said just before 8 a.m.., Rowe tried to break into a home in the area. The homeowner told officers he heard a noise, then found the suspect inside his house.

The homeowner grabbed a gun, and Rowe starting trying to get away. Deputies say the homeowner fired three shots at the suspect, but none of them hit him. The homeowner then called 911.

Responding officers were able to find Rowe about 500 yards from the home.

“This individual is lucky to be in jail,” the sheriff said. “He could have been in the care of the county coroner’s office.”

Rowe faces up to 15 years in prison for the burglary charge alone, if convicted of the crime.

