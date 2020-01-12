South Carolina capital city mayor to head US diplomacy group

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be the incoming co-chairman of the Center for U.S. Global Leadership Board.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city is taking on a leadership role at an international organization.

The board is the education arm of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Its aim is to supplement the United States’ national defense by strengthening the civilian tools of development and diplomacy.

We are proud to announce Columbia, SC Mayor @SteveBenjaminSC as our new incoming Co-Chair! Mayor Benjamin will be the first sitting Mayor on our Board of Directors, and he joins more than 200 Mayors across our State Advisory Committees. https://t.co/FBBAHgRgjk — USGLC (@USGLC) December 1, 2020