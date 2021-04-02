Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin won't seek re-election, AP reports

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is leaving the door open for a return to politics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city and one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats will not seek a fourth term in office.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells The Associated Press he wants to focus now on his law practice and family. But he is leaving the door open for a possible return to politics. He's scheduled at 12 p.m. news conference to discuss his plans which WLTX will carry live online.

Benjamin, 51, had opened speculation of his future two days ago when he tweeted about the press conference, saying that he wanted to "discuss the next season in my life and I hope that you'll join me."

He did say that he did not intend to run for governor.

Benjamin was elected in 2010 as Columbia’s first Black mayor. His national star within the Democratic Party has been on the rise with his service as president of both the the U.S. Conference of Mayors and African American Mayors Association.