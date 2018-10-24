Columbia, SC - Someone in South Carolina is a whole lot richer after winning the record $1.6 Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night. But their neighbors may never know who he or she is.

That's because South Carolina is one of just six states that does not require the names of lottery winners to be made public in order to claim the prize. The only people who need to know are lottery officials.

(In case you need them, here are the numbers:)

5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - 70

Mega Ball: 5

MegaPlier: 3

Over the years, with informal surveys, most people have said they prefer that option. While some South Carolina big game winners, such as Solomon Jackson Jr., did reveal their identity, the person who won the Powerball in Lexington a few years ago never went public.

Why does it matter?

Lottery winners often become targets for lawsuits, harassment and requests for money — from family, friends or even complete strangers.

Some have even been killed.

In 2015, Craigory Burch Jr., a Georgia forklift driver who won nearly half a million dollars, was murdered by seven masked men during a home invasion and robbery. His family said he was targeted because of a public announcement about the lottery winnings.

In 2006, Abraham Shakespeare won $30 million. Two years later he was approached by Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, who claimed she was writing a book about how people were taking advantage of him.

Moore later became his financial adviser, eventually controlling every asset he had left, including an expensive home, the debt owed to him and a $1.5 million annuity. She ultimately swindled Shakespeare out of his dwindling fortune, then shot him and buried his body under a concrete slab in her backyard.

"She got every bit of his money," said Assistant Florida State Attorney Jay Pruner in 2012. "He found out about it and threatened to kill her. She killed him first."

All that to say that a little anonymity can be a good thing when it comes to winning the lottery. The windfall may be welcomed, but the attention, not so much.

I won! Now what?

Lottery officials recommend winners take a deep breath, put their winning ticket in a safe spot and consult with a reputable financial planner before popping over to the lottery headquarters.

Their first decision is whether to take the cash option, which would now be $913 million for Mega Millions, or an annuity, with one initial payment and annual installments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, but the annuity has advantages, as it reduces the tax bill a little and offers a stable flow of income that climbs by 5 percent annually.

