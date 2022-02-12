South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says

South Carolina is the 8th most generous state in America for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year, according to the report.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe.

"When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.

Based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe and Classy, GoFundMe says these states are the most generous are Vermont, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Virginia.

Vermont tops the list followed by Delaware and Maine. Montana and Virginia round out the list at numbers 9 and 10, respectively.

According to the fundraising platform, here are some of the most memorable fundraising moments in South Carolina during 2022:

GoFundMe says the most generous cities in the nation in 2022 were:

Marietta, GA Spring, TX Silver Spring, MD Sarasota, FL Bradenton, FL Olympia, WA Alpharetta, GA Fort Myers, FL Minneapolis, MN

According to the report, May 26 was the most generous day of 2022. More people donated to a GoFundMe on this day than any other day of the year to help families affected by the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

Ireland was the most generous country per capita for the fourth year in a row, according to GoFundMe data.

Other interesting highlights from GoFundMe's 2022 report include:

A donation is made every second on GoFundMe

All-time donations to individuals and nonprofits totals $25 billion

28 million people have sent or received help this year.

1 in 3 fundraisers were started for someone else

The fastest-growing categories were Newlyweds and Animals.